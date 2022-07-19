From Dil Chahta Hai to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Bollywood films which inspire wanderlustJuly 19, 2022 12:53:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging 'Agnipath' to Delhi HC
- SKM rejects govt's MSP panel as it includes 'so-called' farm leaders who supported agri laws
- EntertainmentDhanush on working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man: 'Felt I had to deliver, so they come for more talent from India'
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan ep 3 teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cuts Karan Johar off as he addresses her marriage, Akshay Kumar calls her 'my jodidaar'
- TrendingBalamani Amma: Google Doodle celebrates Malayalam poet's 113th birth anniversary
- Trending'Sindhupore Open': This is how Amul celebrated P V Sindhu's Singapore Open victory
- SportsHow Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax
- SportsSarfaraz Khan: ‘Play in hope of getting better each day; luck will decide when I make it to India team’
- OpinionLalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
- Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening?
- LifestyleJJ Valaya: 'Sustainability is no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility'
- TechnologyAsus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor