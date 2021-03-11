5 / 7

Isabelle Kaif



Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is set to enter Bollywood with an array of films including Kwatha and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. But it is Time to Dance that'll mark her film debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She'll star alongside Aayush Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in the other two. Time to Dance releases on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram)