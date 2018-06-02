1 / 6

With a handful of 100 crore films in 2018, Bollywood films have been enjoying a good time at the box office. Opening the year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus Padmaavat, Bollywood has been steady in minting money at the ticket counters. We saw films like Pad Man, Raazi, October, Raid and others which pulled movie buffs to the theaters. Now, with the release of Veere Di Wedding, the list of top Bollywood openers of 2018 has shuffled up a little. This all-women led film has swiftly entered the list of top five openers replacing the surprise hit of the year Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Scroll down to find out which other films are there in the list.