Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others attend Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

The who's who of Bollywood descended at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 held on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharmila Tagore, Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar and Amrita Arora among others attended Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Scroll to see photos.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora

Malaika and Amrita Arora turned heads at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rakul preet

We spotted Rakul Preet Singh at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sharmila tagore

Sharmila Tagore graced Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar posed for photographers at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker clicked at at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

