Entertainment Gallery Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others attend Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 The who's who of Bollywood descended at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 held on Wednesday in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharmila Tagore, Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar and Amrita Arora among others attended Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Scroll to see photos. Malaika and Amrita Arora turned heads at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Rakul Preet Singh at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharmila Tagore graced Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar posed for photographers at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhasker clicked at at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)