Entertainment Gallery Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others welcome Lord Ganesha Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in B-town. Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesha. B-town is in a celebratory mood with the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others were spotted welcoming Ganapati bappa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty took blessings of Lord Ganesha at Bal Mitra Mandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonu Sood and his family performed aarti welcoming Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Television actor Sai Deodhar Anand and husband Shakti Anand celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan Dutt welcomed Ganapati bappa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vivek Oberoi and his family celebrated Lord Ganesha's arrival. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)