Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others welcome Lord Ganesha

Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others welcome Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in B-town. Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesha.

Bollywood Ganapati celebrations

B-town is in a celebratory mood with the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and others were spotted welcoming Ganapati bappa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunil Shetty Ganapati celebrations

Suniel Shetty took blessings of Lord Ganesha at Bal Mitra Mandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood Ganapati celebrations

Sonu Sood and his family performed aarti welcoming Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

television actor sai deodhar Ganapati celebrations

Television actor Sai Deodhar Anand and husband Shakti Anand celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt son Ganapati celebrations

Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan Dutt welcomed Ganapati bappa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi Ganapati celebrations

Vivek Oberoi and his family celebrated Lord Ganesha's arrival. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

