Here’s how Bollywood stars will look with FaceApp filter

We used the viral FaceApp old age filter on some popular Bollywood stars and the results were great.

Alia Ranveer Kareena bollywood actors Faceapp

Bollywood is not just a trendsetter, it also loves to follow trends. And the latest one to bite our stars is the FaceApp old age filter. While several celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani have already tried their hands at the viral FaceApp filter, we tried to use it on some more celebs and see how gracefully they will age.

Shah Rukh Khan FaceApp

(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra FaceApp

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar FaceApp

(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt FaceApp

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone FaceApp

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Salman Khan 2 FaceApp

(Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Anushka Sharma FaceApp
Kareena Kapoor FaceApp

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan FaceApp

(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter)

Katrina Kaif FaceApp

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh FaceApp

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Disha Patani FaceApp

(Photo: Disha Patani/Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai FaceApp

(Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor FaceApp
Taapsee Pannu FaceApp

(Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff FaceApp

(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra 2 FaceApp

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Twitter)

Parineeti Chopra FaceApp

(Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Twitter)

