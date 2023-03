1 / 9

ZEE5's new period drama Taj: Divided by Blood will stream from March 3. The cast and crew of the web series came together for a special screening on Wednesday night. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Sandhya Mridul, Rahul Bose and Dharmendra among others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)