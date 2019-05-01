Toggle Menu Sections
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy romantic getaway in Londonhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/bipasha-basu-karan-singh-grover-romantic-getaway-in-london-5704367/

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy romantic getaway in London

Here are the pictures of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's 'monkeylove' as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary in London.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover london photos

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in London to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Scroll to see pictures of their 'monkeylove.' (Photo: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

bipasha

Bipasha Basu and Karan Sing Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

bipasha 1

Sharing the photo, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Love in Soho❤️ #monkeylove #londonloving." (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

bipasha karan 5

On the anniversary, Bipasha Basu shared their wedding video and wrote a long note. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram)

bipasha, karan pic

"I remember each and every person ... people I knew or strangers... everyone post our wedding told me that I looked like the happiest bride ever. The reason for that big smile on my face from that day till now... is You. Can’t believe it’s our 3rd wedding anniversary so fast. Thank you for loving me ❤️😘You are so so precious to me ❤️I love you @iamksgofficial ❤️ #monkeyversary #monkeylove," wrote Bipasha. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

bipasha karan

KSG too shared a video and his note was longer. "There’s so much to thank you for, don’t know where to begin...I’ll start with saying thank you for saying “OK” when I asked you to marry me, thank you for loving me more and more everyday, thank you for always being my pillar of unwavering strength, thank you for being my best friend, thank you for being that one most brutally honest person in my life (everyone needs that), thank you for having faith in me, thank you for pulling me up every time I’m down, thank you for doing the gazillion things you do for me day in and day out, thank you all the nights you wait up for me, thank you for all the times you wait for me to eat, thank you all the times you wake up early so I can sleep an hour more, thank you for always making sure that I have food and snacks and water every time I step out of the house, thank you for making my life so comfortable, thank you for doing things for me even before I think of them, thank you for managing and organising my life, thank you loving me the way do, thank you for showing me what true love really means, thank you for always wearing a thick hoodie at home even in the summer so that I can be comfortable in our freezing room, thank you for marrying me, thank you for all the other infinite things you do for me...thank you monkey. Happy 3rd Anniversary!!! ❤️ God bless us! #monkeylove #youremyeverything," he wrote. (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

"Us ❤️ 3rd #monversary❤️ #monkeylove," read the picture caption of this photo. (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/ Instagram)

Karan bipasha pics

Sharing the photo, Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Hitchhiking on an empty road and still got lucky! #monkeylove #neverstoptrying." (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Bipasha, karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also shared a few more videos and photos from the anniversary celebration. Good friend Rocky S is accompanying the couple. (Photo: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Facebook F8 conference: Messenger and main app to be redesigned completely
2 CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Chennai, Delhi fight for top spot
3 Zinc oxide supplements may prevent fat build up in liver: IIT study