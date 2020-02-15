1 / 13

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss never fails to make headlines. The Colors show entertains its fans with interesting contestants and out-of-the-box tasks. This year too, it managed to bring in popular names of the television industry, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and many others. While we wait to know who has won Bigg Boss 13, let us take a look at Bigg Boss winners over the years.