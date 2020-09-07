1 / 17

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was launched on Sunday with Nagarjuna as the show's host for the second consecutive year. Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Reddy, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva are the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Scroll to know more about the housemates. (Photos: Star Maa/Twitter)