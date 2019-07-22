Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants

Toggle Menu Sections
Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will host Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Ali Reza, Hema, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Baba Bhaskar, Rohini, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Jaffar, Ashu Reddy, Ravi Krishna and Shiva Jyothi.

Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3

Bigg Boss Telugu on July 21 returned with its third season and a new host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show will host 15 contestants in the house for 100 days.

Shiva Jyothi Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

The first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house was television anchor Shiva Jyothi.

Ravi Krishna, an actor, is the second contestant to enter Bigg Boss house.

Ashu Reddy Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Social media celebrity Ashu Reddy was the third contestant to enter the house.

Jaffar Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

TV9 news reporter Jaffar was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's fourth contestant.

Himaja Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Known for her supporting role, Himaja was the fifth contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss house.

Comedian-actor Rohini is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience. She was the seventh contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house.

Baba Bhaskar Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Choreographer-turned-director Baba Bhaskar was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's eighth contestant.

Punarnavi Bhupalam Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Actor Purnarnavi Bhupalam entered Bigg Boss Season 3 as the ninth contestant.

Hema Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Popular actor Hema was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's 10th contestant.

Ali Rezza Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Actor Ali Rezza flaunted his chiselled abs before walking into the house as the 11th contestant.

Mahesh Vitta Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Actor Mahesh Vitta was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's 12th contestant.

Sreemukhi Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant

Sreemukhi, one of the most popular Telugu anchors, was the 13th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants

Happy Days fame Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru were contestants no 14 and 15 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

