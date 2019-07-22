Entertainment Gallery Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will host Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Ali Reza, Hema, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Baba Bhaskar, Rohini, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Jaffar, Ashu Reddy, Ravi Krishna and Shiva Jyothi. Bigg Boss Telugu on July 21 returned with its third season and a new host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show will host 15 contestants in the house for 100 days. The first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house was television anchor Shiva Jyothi. Actor Ravi Krishna was the second contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house. Social media celebrity Ashu Reddy was the third contestant to enter the house. TV9 news reporter Jaffar was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's fourth contestant. Known for her supporting role, Himaja was the fifth contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house. Singer Rahul Sipligunj was the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Comedian-actor Rohini is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience. She was the seventh contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house. Choreographer-turned-director Baba Bhaskar was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's eighth contestant. Actor Purnarnavi Bhupalam entered Bigg Boss Season 3 as the ninth contestant. Popular actor Hema was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's 10th contestant. Actor Ali Rezza flaunted his chiselled abs before walking into the house as the 11th contestant. Actor Mahesh Vitta was Bigg Boss Telugu season 3's 12th contestant. Sreemukhi, one of the most popular Telugu anchors, was the 13th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Happy Days fame Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru were contestants no 14 and 15 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.