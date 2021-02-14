7 / 15

Soorya J Menon



Soorya J Menon holds the distinction of being the first Malayalam woman to become a disc jockey. The actor grabbed eyeballs for her stark resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She has also appeared in about 12 films, including Mohanlal's Kandahar. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/Screengrab)