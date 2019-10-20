Toggle Menu Sections
Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani join Salman Khan on the show

Mouni Roy, Rakummar Rao and Boman Irani will be on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, Made in China.

bigg boss rajkummar rao, salman khan, boman irani

Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani will join Salman Khan for a fun-filled Bigg Boss 13 special episode. The actors will be on the popular reality show to promote their upcoming film, Made in China. The film is a comedy directed by Mikhil Musale and is about a Gujarati entrepreneur (Rao) who goes to China. Paresh Rawal, Amyra Dastur, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas also star.

bigg boss salman khan mouni roy

Salman Khan with Mouni Roy in a image released from the episode.

boman irani, salman khan, rajkummar rao, mouni roy, bigg boss

Salman, Boman and Rajkummar indulge in a bit of fun as Mouni applauds.

boman irani salman khan bigg boss

Made in China director Mikhil Musale is a National Film Award-winner. He was bestowed with the trophy for directing Wrong Side Raju.

rajkummar rao

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy also gave a performance during the episode.

mouni roy instagram

Mouni uploaded this photo on her Instagram profile. "#fangirling," she captioned it.

