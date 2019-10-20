Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani join Salman Khan on the show

Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani will join Salman Khan for a fun-filled Bigg Boss 13 special episode. The actors will be on the popular reality show to promote their upcoming film, Made in China. The film is a comedy directed by Mikhil Musale and is about a Gujarati entrepreneur (Rao) who goes to China. Paresh Rawal, Amyra Dastur, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas also star.