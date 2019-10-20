Entertainment Gallery Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani join Salman Khan on the show Mouni Roy, Rakummar Rao and Boman Irani will be on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, Made in China. Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani will join Salman Khan for a fun-filled Bigg Boss 13 special episode. The actors will be on the popular reality show to promote their upcoming film, Made in China. The film is a comedy directed by Mikhil Musale and is about a Gujarati entrepreneur (Rao) who goes to China. Paresh Rawal, Amyra Dastur, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas also star. Salman Khan with Mouni Roy in a image released from the episode. Salman, Boman and Rajkummar indulge in a bit of fun as Mouni applauds. Made in China director Mikhil Musale is a National Film Award-winner. He was bestowed with the trophy for directing Wrong Side Raju. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy also gave a performance during the episode. Mouni uploaded this photo on her Instagram profile. "#fangirling," she captioned it.