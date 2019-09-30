Entertainment Gallery Bigg Boss 13: Meet the contestants Here are all the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted reality game show Bigg Boss 13. The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 were introduced on Sunday night during the launch episode. The popular Salman Khan-hosted reality game show will have 13 celebrities this year. The celebs will fight to survive for 105 days with 93 cameras recording them 24x7 in the Bigg Boss house. Here are all the contestants. Koena Mitra is one of the biggest names in Bigg Boss 13. She began her career as a model and after doing a few items songs, she appeared in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money. TV actor Sidharth Shukla gained fame with Balika Vadhu. He was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth has also appeared in Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's name was one of the first to get associated with the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Her most well-known role is Gopi bahu in TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Popular TV actor Rashami Desai's most notable role is Tapasya in Uttaran. Best known for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Dalljiet Kaur is also known for shows like Qayamat Ki Raat, Boss: Baap of Special Services and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The younger brother of music composer Anu Malik and Daboo Malik, Abu Malik is said to be a pioneer of live shows, having done 10,000 shows around the world. He is also a good friend of Salman Khan. Mahira Sharma has starred in TV shows like Yaro Ka Tashan, Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. Paras Chhabra gained spotlight after he won the fifth season of Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in the TV show Badho Bahu. Arti Singh is best known for her work in TV shows like Waaris and Uttaran. She is the sister of actor-comedian Krishna Abhishek. Shefali Bagga is a news anchor working with Tez channel. Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill will add the Punjabi tadka to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth Dey is the first scriptwriter to enter Bigg Boss house. He has written episodes of Bigg Boss and other TV shows. Asim Riaz, a popular model, has appeared in several TV commercials.