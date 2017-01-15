1 / 9

Host Salman Khan returned with Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar in his signature style. Dressed in shades of blue, the actor looked fresh. He gave the show, which has been caught under high fire and friction due to the events that took place last week, a much needed respite. We saw him laugh, get angry and even guiding the housemates as they are set to enter the finale week soon. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)