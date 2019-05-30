Premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in attendance

The premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 was held at Lincoln Center on May 29 in New York. The entire cast and crew of the show got together for the occasion. The series was initially introduced as a mini-series, but after the success of the first season, the makers decided to go ahead and announce the second season. The series premieres on HBO on June 9. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)