Entertainment Gallery Premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in attendance HBO's Big Little Lies premieres on June 9. Meryl Streep joins the cast this season and stars alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and others. The premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 was held at Lincoln Center on May 29 in New York. The entire cast and crew of the show got together for the occasion. The series was initially introduced as a mini-series, but after the success of the first season, the makers decided to go ahead and announce the second season. The series premieres on HBO on June 9. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies, graced the premiere. Nicole won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance in the first season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Reese Witherspoon plays Madeline Mackenzie on the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Shailene Woodley's character moved to Monterey in the first season. She plays Jane Chapman who is battling her own demons. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Meryl Streep joins the cast in the second season of Big Little Lies. She plays Perry Wright's mother who has come to Monterey to investigate his death. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Laura Dern won various awards for her turn as Renata in the first season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Alexander Skarsgard's character died at the end of the first season. He also attended the premiere. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Zoe Kravitz plays Bonnie who is one of the Monterey Five. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Adam Scott, best known for Parks and Recreation, plays Reese Witherspoon's husband on the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Denis O'Hare joins the cast this season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)