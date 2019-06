After delivering the first blockbuster of 2019, Vicky Kaushal is ready to try his hand at the horror genre. The film titled Bhoot is the first part of a horror franchise bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first look poster of Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, was released today. Scroll on to see all the stills and poster.