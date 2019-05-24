Toggle Menu Sections
Bharat set photos: Salman, Katrina and Sunil look intensehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/bharat-set-photos-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-sunil-grover-look-intense-5745825/

Bharat set photos: Salman, Katrina and Sunil look intense

On Friday, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer releases on June 5.

bharat set photos

With Salman Khan starrer Bharat's release just around the corner, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday took to Twitter to share unseen behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the period drama. While a few BTS images are from the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule, other pictures prominently feature Salman's 'Maut ka Kuan' action sequence.

bharat movie

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for a song. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif looks lovely in white in this still from a Bharat number. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

katrina kaif pics

Female lead Katrina Kaif strikes a pose for the camera. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

salman khan

Salman Khan shoots for the 'Maut ka Kuan' sequence. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

salman khan and sunil grover

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have previously collaborated on Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

bharat the film

Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani among others in pivotal roles. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

salman khan photos

Bharat releases on June 5. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android