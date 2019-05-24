Entertainment Gallery Bharat set photos: Salman, Katrina and Sunil look intense On Friday, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer releases on June 5. With Salman Khan starrer Bharat's release just around the corner, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday took to Twitter to share unseen behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the period drama. While a few BTS images are from the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule, other pictures prominently feature Salman's 'Maut ka Kuan' action sequence. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for a song. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Katrina Kaif looks lovely in white in this still from a Bharat number. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Female lead Katrina Kaif strikes a pose for the camera. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Salman Khan shoots for the 'Maut ka Kuan' sequence. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have previously collaborated on Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani among others in pivotal roles. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar) Bharat releases on June 5. (Source: Twitter/aliabbaszafar)