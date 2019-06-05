Toggle Menu Sections
Bharat: Janhvi Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and many others watch Salman Khan’s Eid release

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat releases today. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and many others.

bharat screening photos

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat organised a special screening of their film in Mumbai. From Tabu, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Arbaaz Khan to Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Iulia Vantur among others arrived to watch the period drama. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

katrina kaif bharat screening

Katrina Kaif was a vision as she arrived at the screening of her film Bharat. The actor plays the female lead in the movie. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

salman khan bharat screening

Salman Khan shared a photo featuring himself, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Barjatya on his social media account. He captioned it, "Hum sab saath saath hain #Bharat."

sunil grover bharat screening

Other cast members, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover also attended the screening of their Eid release Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

janhvi kapoor photos

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor put their best fashion foot forward for the screening of Bharat. Ishaan Khatter also attended the event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

tabu, nora fatehi bharat

Nora Fatehi and Tabu who have cameos in Bharat were also present at the screening of the film. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

iulia vantur bharat screening

Iulia Vantur at the screening of Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

disha patani, tiger shroff photos

Rumoured lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff turned heads as they came together for the screening of Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

karan johar images

Karan Johar spotted at Bharat's screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

bharat movie screening

Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol and Maniesh Paul posed for the photographers as they arrived to watch Salman Khan starrer Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

neha dhupia photos

Neha Dhupia came along with husband Angad Bedi to watch Salman's Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

tara sutaria, ananya panday bharat screening

The newbies in the B-town, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday also made an appearance at the screening of Bharat. Ananya was accompanied by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

sunny leone photos

Sunny Leone was also spotted at the screening of Bharat. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

mouni roy at salman's film screening

Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna watched Bharat on Tuesday along with the cast of the film in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

huma qureshi at bharat screening

Daisy Shah and Huma Qureshi also made a splash at Bharat's screening. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

