Bharat: Janhvi Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and many others watch Salman Khan’s Eid release

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat organised a special screening of their film in Mumbai. From Tabu, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Arbaaz Khan to Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Iulia Vantur among others arrived to watch the period drama. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)