Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release, Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff among others. While it was known that Bharat is a Hindi adaptation of Korean movie Ode to My father, its trailer gave a sneak peek into all the different looks Salman will be sporting in the film which hits screens on June 5.