Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Updated: October 27, 2022 4:35:49 pm
Salman Khan aka 'Bhai' shared a photo of himself flaunting his bare body and wrote, "Happy bhai dooj..." (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan shared a set of photos with his sister and wrote, "Bhai Dooj 💛." (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Siddhanth Kapoor shared a photo with his sister Shraddha Kapoor and others as they celebrated Bhai Dooj. (Photo: Siddhanth Kapoor/Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a reel of her kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra as they celebrated Bhai dooj. "भाई-बहन की यारी 😍😍 होती है सबसे प्यारी ♥️🧿♥️Happy Bhai Dooj to all!🙏🪔♥️," she wrote. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan, who happens to be Manish Malhotra's nephew, was seen at the ace designer's pad for a family celebration. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan shared a reel with brother Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come ❤️ #happybhaidooj." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba Ali Khan posted the photo and wrote, "BiG BRO... ! Prankster pakka 😆But wouldn't change that ...for anything. ❤️ Love you bhai! #happybhaidooj #saifalikhanpataudi #siblings #ma #moment #captured #familylove." (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)