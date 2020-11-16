3 / 6

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared this photo and a video of brother Junaid Khan. The caption read, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you #diwali #bhaubeej #bhaidooj #appreciationpost #proud #notalone #support #leanonme." (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)