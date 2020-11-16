Top news
- Insomnia, dementia, anxiety most common among those infected by Covid-19: Lancet study
- Horoscope Today November 16, 2020: Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction
- LoC Shelling: ‘He was set to come next month to see his newborn. Now his body is arriving’
- Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020): ‘Hoped till last that a miracle would happen’
- SC plea today, journalist’s family asks: Aren’t we citizens?
- Pronab Sen: 'Many schemes can be expanded... But states need money... Centre has been tardy in releasing funds'
- Sponsors of two top football clubs in ISL are linked to large online betting companies
- An Expert Explains: How to read serosurveys
- Surat cop dragged on car bonnet for 25 km, 7 booked
Bhai Dooj photos: Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Ira Khan wish their brothersNovember 16, 2020 1:26:45 pm
Best of Express
- Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today; RJD to skip ceremony
- CitiesDelhi past third wave of covid; no plans to reimpose lockdown: Health Minister Satyendar Jain
- EntertainmentSaif Ali Khan in talks to star in Netflix movie
- TrendingDonald Trump's 'I WON THE ELECTION' tweet is now the most popular meme on social media
- TrendingMemes about the relationship between brothers and sisters flood social media on Bhai Dooj
- SportsICC set to decide on World Test Championship at top-level meetings
- SportsATKMB, Mumbai City's sponsors linked to online betting companies
- OpinionSoumitra Chatterjee lived a full life beyond the screen.
- How to read serosurveys
- Lifestyle'Instead of fruit juices, opt for fruits': Madhuri Dixit Nene shares skincare tips
- TechnologyDone with sharing your mobile number everywhere? ‘Doosra’ wants to help