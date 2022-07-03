2 / 10

Few films on Black feminist history have taken the route of humour and warmth to make a point about its many unsung heroes. Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spenser does that so well. This film, which tells the story of the three women seminal to the American space, will always be remembered for its famous quip - "Sir we are hired at NASA not because we wear skirts but because we wear glasses."(Credits: IMDB)