Toggle Menu Sections
Best photos of Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/best-photos-of-kangana-ranaut-at-cannes-2019-5739100/

Best photos of Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019

Kangana Ranaut's looks at the Cannes Film Festival grabbed eyeballs. As she is back in Mumbai after making her presence felt see the best photos of Kangana at Cannes 2019.

Best photos of Kangana Ranaut at Cannes

Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai after making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival. Scroll to see the best photos of Kangana at Cannes 2019. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes

"First day, first look. The calm before the storm! 👄👄👄," read the caption of this click shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut saaree cannes

Kangana Ranaut arrived in style. The Bollywood diva's look grabbed eyeballs. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut opted for a 'wet and wild' look for a party hosted by Grey Goose. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana cannes red carpet

Kangana Ranaut clicked as she gets ready for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana cannes red carpet

Kangana Ranaut owned the carpet with style and confidence. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut enjoyed posing in her bathrobe too. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut Chopard party

Kangana Ranaut snapped as she got dressed for the Chopard party. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram

Kangana cannes

Kangana Ranaut is ready for a photo shoot. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana cannes look

Here are some more photos of Kangana Ranaut posing at the French Riviera. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut ariport

Kangana Ranaut even nailed her airport look as she left Cannes. The actor definitely had 'a stellar time at Cannes!' (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019: When and where to check
2 BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: When and where to check
3 Ajay Gnanamuthu to helm Chiyaan Vikram 58