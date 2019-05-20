Entertainment Gallery Best photos of Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019 Kangana Ranaut's looks at the Cannes Film Festival grabbed eyeballs. As she is back in Mumbai after making her presence felt see the best photos of Kangana at Cannes 2019. Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai after making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival. Scroll to see the best photos of Kangana at Cannes 2019. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) "First day, first look. The calm before the storm! 👄👄👄," read the caption of this click shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut arrived in style. The Bollywood diva's look grabbed eyeballs. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut opted for a 'wet and wild' look for a party hosted by Grey Goose. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut clicked as she gets ready for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) Kangana Ranaut owned the carpet with style and confidence. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut enjoyed posing in her bathrobe too. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut snapped as she got dressed for the Chopard party. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram Kangana Ranaut is ready for a photo shoot. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Here are some more photos of Kangana Ranaut posing at the French Riviera. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut even nailed her airport look as she left Cannes. The actor definitely had 'a stellar time at Cannes!' (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)