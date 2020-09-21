2 / 12

Regina King won the Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her performance in Watchmen as Angela Abar/Sister Night. She defeated heavy-weights like Cate Blanchett and Octavia Spencer. The actor began by saying, "This is so freaking weird," basically encapsulating what all of us thought while watching the awards ceremony. (Photo: The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)