Ranveer Singh ain't afraid of no fashion police. Because if he was, there is no way he would have stepped out if home looking like he was wearing a giant condom. And he not only stepped out of home, he headed to Shahid Kapoor's birthday party where a million flashbulbs went pop after they spotted him. Our eyes popped out once we spotted him too. After putting them back in their sockets, we immediately checked Twitter where people can't stop laughing. But does Ranveer care? Not a bit for this is not the first time he has reinvented the way you look at clothes.