Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls explore Indian wilderness together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be seen sharing screen space with popular wildlife explorer Bear Grylls on the latter's series Man Vs Wild.

prime minister narendra modi photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be seen in Bear Grylls' popular survival show Man vs Wild. The episode, which will be titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi, will see the Indian leader exploring the lush wildlife of Uttarakhand.

man vs wild show with pm modi

The episode featuring PM Narendra Modi has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.

bear grylls and pm modi

Talking about the show, PM Narendra Modi said in a statement, "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special program focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

narendra modi

Bear Grylls said that it was an honour for him to go on this trip with PM Narendra Modi. “It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation,” Grylls shared in a statement.

modi and bear grylls

Bear Grylls had shared a clip from the episode on Twitter with the caption, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery"

pm modi tv show

The episode with PM Narendra Modi will premiere on August 12 at 9 pm on 12 Discovery channels.

