Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others attend Batla House screening

The makers of Batla House organised a special screening, in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Milap Zaveri and others.

Batla House screening

Batla House actors John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi attended the screening of the film held in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla and APH Images)

Arjun kapoor at Batla House screening

We spotted Arjun Kapoor at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nikkhil Advani and Arjun Kapoor at Batla House screening

Later, the actor posed with Batla House director Nikkhil Advani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mukesh chhabra Batla House screening

Mukesh Chhabra clicked at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

bhushan kumar at Batla House screening

Producer and T-series head Bhushan Kumar graced the screening of Batla House. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

milap zaveri Batla House screening

Our shutterbugs snapped director Milap Zaveri at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

