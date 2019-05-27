Entertainment Gallery Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda are expecting their first child, see baby shower photos Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda hosted a baby shower on Sunday. Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Sai Deodhar, Karan Wahi and a few others were seen at the celebrations. Barun Sobti, who is best known for his character Arnav Singh Raizada in TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is going to embrace fatherhood soon. Barun and wife Pashmeen Manchanda are expecting their first child. The photos from the baby shower were shared by celebrities on social media. Scroll to see all photos. Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary attended the baby shower, and he shared this click of the happy parents-to-be. (Photo: Avinash Tiwary/Instagram) Avinash Tiwary shared some photos on his Instagram story. (Photo: Avinash Tiwary/Instagram) Barun Sobti's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani shared this picture with the caption, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world ... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi. cannot wait for this journey to begin. love you guys #babyontheway #soexcited." (Photo: Sanaya Irani/Instagram) Actor Sai Deodhar shared a few photos on her Instagram account. (Photo: Sai Deodhar/Instagram) Barun Sobti is married to his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen Manchanda. The two met when they were in the ninth standard. The two got married in 2010. (Photo: Sai Deodhar/Instagram) "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti," wrote Sai Deodhar with the photos. (Photo: Sai Deodhar/Instagram) Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra and Gautam Hegde were present at the baby shower. Pashmeen's baby shower ceremony took place on May 26. (Photo: ultrasbarunsobti/Instagram) Ridhi Dogra too posted photos from Pashmeen Manchanda's baby shower. (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram) "The laundry in their house is about to get super cute! My heart and love to you both sweethearts. Me and my homies from a very special afternoon ♥️♥️♥️♥️," wrote Ridhi Dogra with the photos. (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram) Looks like the guests had a fun time at Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen Manchanda's baby shower. (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)