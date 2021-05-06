1 / 23

Actor Barkha Singh is a popular face in the digital space today. But did you know, she played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji, the movie had cast three child artistes to play the childhood versions of the lead actors, and Barkha was one of them. Here's more to know about Barkha Singh, and what she's been upto all these years.