The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 26 is out. Supernatural revenge drama Naagin 3 continued with its winning streak and topped the TRP chart. While Kundali Bhagya maintained its second spot, Madhuri Dixit judged reality show Dance Deewane zoomed to the third place. Kumkum Bhagya and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala continue to be a part of top 5 shows. Ekta Kapoor’s horror series Qayamat Ki Raat, starring Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna, opened to a positive response. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno in the urban market followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and Star Bharat. Note: All impressions in 000s.