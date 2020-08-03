10 / 13

Rajesh also spoke about his Bandish Bandits co-star Naseeruddin Shah and said, “He was my teacher, everyone is his fan and he has given so much confidence to people like us. He plays my father in Bandish Bandits. I had earlier collaborated with him on the film Siddharth, where he also portrayed the role of my father. And this time around, the experience was no different; there is always so much to learn from him."