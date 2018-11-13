Bajirao Mastani premiere: Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Sonam watch Deepika-Ranveer’s film

Toggle Menu Sections
Bajirao Mastani, which released on Friday, had a premiere in Mumbai on Thursday (December 17). Rumoured real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played perfect hosts as the Bajirao Mastani premiere. Shahid Kapoor came with wife Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who have worked with Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also made it to the screening. The two were seen attending to every guest personally. Veteran actress Rekha showered her love on both Deepika and Ranveer, while Hrithik Roshan gave a thumbs up to the movie. A look.
Bajirao Ranveer Singh and Madtani Deepika Padukone looked happy as they posed for the cameras on arrival. In the film, Ranveer plays the titular character while Deepika is Mastani.
Ranveer and Deepika kiss Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress recently tweeted her thanks to the director, "Thank you #SanjayLeelaBhansali for the incredible experience called #BajiraoMastani I owe you my life & more...I love you," she posted.
Veteran actress Rekha dazzled in a cream and gold sari as she met with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the premiere.
Sonam Kapoor, who is being praised for her performance in the 'Neerja' trailer, was all decked up for the 'Bajirao Mastani' premiere.
Newlyweds Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput arrived together. The actor, who has started shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon', sported an impressive moustache.
Hrithik Roshan was all praise for the film. "2 words-humbled n inspired. Congrats my friends,u all r GIANTS! @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra Bhansali, @RanveerOfficial shudeep n team," the actor posted on Twitter. (2 words-humbled n inspired. Congrats my friends,u all r GIANTS! @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra Bhansali, @RanveerOfficial shudeep n team)
Hrithik Roshan was surely impressed by Ranveer's performance in 'Bajirao Mastani'. "He used to be my fan. Now I am his. @RanveerOfficial . We shall make sure d cycle continues with every film of ours. Take a bow," posted Hrithik on twitter. Hrithik had worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Guzaarish'.
Madhuri Dixit was smart in a white top with jeans and a blazer. The actress tweeted her appreciation for 'Bajirao Mastani'. "Kudos to SLB and Sudeepda for the stunning BajiraoMastani! Fab performances by @RanveerOfficial @priyankachopra and @deepikapadukone."

Madhuri had played the role of Chandramukhi in Bhansali's 'Devdas'.
Sonam Kapoor gets a bear hug from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sonam was launched by Bhansali in Saawariya eight years ago.
Ranveer was later seen chatting with Sonam before she took off in her car.

Sonam and Ranveer exchange a quick kiss. "#BajiraoMastani is spectacular @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone and @priyankachopra all your hard work and dedication shows brilliantly!!," posted Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty get together for pictures. Shilpa had recently done a dubsmash on the title track of Sonam's last release 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has sung the famous song 'Deewani Mastani' in Bajirao Mastani, was another familiar face.
Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukoe was seen offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple.

