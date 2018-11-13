Bajirao Mastani premiere: Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Sonam watch Deepika-Ranveer’s film

Bajirao Mastani, which released on Friday, had a premiere in Mumbai on Thursday (December 17). Rumoured real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played perfect hosts as the Bajirao Mastani premiere. Shahid Kapoor came with wife Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who have worked with Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also made it to the screening. The two were seen attending to every guest personally. Veteran actress Rekha showered her love on both Deepika and Ranveer, while Hrithik Roshan gave a thumbs up to the movie. A look.

