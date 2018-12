If Koffee With Karan season 6 was not hot enough, the show is going to get better and stronger with the presence of the Baahubali trio Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli. The episode marks the debut of all three on the chat show and it is for sure going to be a major and happy throwback to the magnum opus that shook Indian box office with its jaw-dropping numbers. (Photo credit: Star World/Twitter)