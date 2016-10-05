2 / 6

Have you seen the latest picture posted by Rana Daggubati? If you haven't then you should because this pic has broken the internet ever since it was posted by the actor yesterday. He shared his shirtless picture on Twitter where we can see him flexing his muscles with a new beefed up body. He captioned the picture as,“Here goes the new and improved me!! #BiggerMeanerStronger for @BaahubaliMovie with @KunalGir” and we can't agree more with him. Even the entire South Indian film industry came out in congratulating him about his hard work and the toned physique. Well, seems like Bhallala Dev is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the next time he fights Prabhas aka Baahubali in the film, it's one grand sequence.