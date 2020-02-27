Must Read
- Horoscope Today, February 27, 2020: Check astrology prediction
- As riots hit hospital, a court order became healing touch
- Clive Cussler, bestselling author and adventurer, is dead at 88
- Why rescheduling or cancelling Tokyo Olympics will be a logistical and financial nightmare
- Elgar Parishad case: 9 arrested accused shifted from Pune to Mumbai jails
- In a first, govt plans Women’s Day campaign on large scale
- Thappad movie review: An important, crucial film
- Four students booked in sedition cases struggle to get lawyers
- ‘J&K situation better, ceasefire violations by Pakistan up’
Ayushmann Khurrana, Divya Dutta, Radhika Madan and others attend screening of ThappadPublished: February 27, 2020 8:57:18 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Delhi violence: Justice Muralidhar, who ordered FIR against hate speeches, transferred to Punjab & Haryana HC
- CitiesDelhi violence: Police fumbling, NSA Doval steps in, signals PM message
- EntertainmentThappad box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu film to face no competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan: Way forward for any country is by educating itself more
- TrendingA comedian's spoof of Trump's mispronunciations at Motera is going viral
- TrendingPython swallows beach towel, scary video shows experts pulling out the 'missing' object
- SportsFairytale ends: IPL's oldest player, Pravin Tambe, disqualified
- SportsCity topple Madrid, Lyon stun Juventus
- OpinionThe Delhi darkness: Our republic cannot become what our rulers want it to be
- Explained: Authority to protect consumer
- LifestyleShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: How gender politics helped India’s first ‘mainstream gay film’
- TechnologyI used Motorola Razr 2.0 - here's what I learned