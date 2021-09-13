12 / 15

Ayushmann shared this photo with brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana and wrote, "When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave face in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you." (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)