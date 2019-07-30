Toggle Menu Sections
It’s a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo, a Shoojit Sircar directorial, brings Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen for the first time.

ayushmann khurrana gulabo sitabo wrap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan have wrapped the shoot of their upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana)

amitabh bachchan on gulabo sitabo wrap

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared a few photos from the sets. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

shoojit sircar gulabo sitabo wrap

On the blog, Big B heaped praise on director Shoojit Sircar. He wrote, ".. its been many many years of association with Shoojit Sircar .. ad., films, films on social groundings, films that never released, films that won recognition and rewards on National levels .. a sincere thinking Director, taking charge of all the detailing on set .. the background movements the camera the passings the actors and their acting by giving acting demos, all .. a rare quality .. and a rare maker and visionary of cinema ." (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

amitabh bachchan and shoojit sircar photos

".. I wonder if we shall work again .. he shall move on to the next generation and the fresh and greatly more accomplished talent, as must he should .. I shall move on to the journey back home, in anticipation of another job..." the megastar added. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

gulabo sitabo wrap team

While Gulabo Sitabo marks Amitabh Bachchan's third project with Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with Sircar after Vicky Donor. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

