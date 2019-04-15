Toggle Menu Sections
Avengers Endgame Asia press conference: Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner attend

Avengers Endgame Asia press conference: Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner attend

The directors of Avengers: Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo, and actors Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner interacted with journalists at a press conference in Seoul. The movie will release on April 26.

The excitement among fans regarding Avengers: Endgame has reached its crescendo. The film, unlike last year's Infinity War, will really be the culmination of more than a decade of storytelling. It will cap off the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man way back in 2008. On Monday, directors of the film Anthony and Joe Russo, and actors Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner interacted with journalists at a press conference in Seoul. Here are all the photos.

"Just to build relationships with these people has been our lives. Jeremy and I have become fathers since we started doing it together. We found these life-changing experiences. So, I want to thank the fans for the opportunity,” Robert Downey Jr said. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Director Anthony Russo, left, and Joe Russo pose during the Avengers: Endgame Asia press conference. The movie will open on April 24 in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Brie Larson, who will debut in the Avengers franchise with Endgame as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, at the press conference. She also played the role in a standalone movie titled Captain Marvel which released in March. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Brie Larson's superhero is expected to lead the newer crop of Avengers after Endgame. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo pose for photographers during the press conference. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Robert Downey Jr speaks as Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson listen. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Kevin Feige had an advice to give to Avengers fans before watching Endgame. He said, "Well, I think bring tissues. And bring your enthusiasm and love for these characters and cast because the actors have worked so hard for so long. We shot this movie for almost two years with Infinity War at the same time. I think just go into a theater full of fans and other people. And I hope you enjoy the movie." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye have been part of the Avengers from the beginning, while Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is a new entrant. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

