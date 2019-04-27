Avengers Endgame and other Hollywood films leaked on Tamilrockers

The culmination of MCU’s existing chapter, Avengers: Endgame that is expected to rewrite the worldwide box office records might suffer losses as it has been uploaded online by Tamilrockers. The film getting leaked has increased the chances of spoilers finding their way to the audience. A police official who is working on the cases filed against the website had earlier said said, "In many cases, we found that leaked prints are mostly procured from theaters abroad, such as in Malaysia or Europe. They get recorded with camera phones by individual viewers, or from labs during post-production works."