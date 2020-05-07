1 / 9

Avatar sequels are some of the most hotly-awaited projects in Hollywood. James Cameron is directing four sequels. The official Twitter handle of the franchise, which Disney owns through its Fox acquisition, has been tweeting out behind-the-scenes pictures of the sequels. They shed light on the visual aspects of the sequels. The first Avatar film was a visual marvel. Especially in 3D, the film looked stunning. We can expect the sequels to carry forward the vibrant, colourful look of Pandora. (Photo: Avatar/Twitter)