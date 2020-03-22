COVID19
- Coronavirus: Days after partying, visiting malls, Andhra man tests positive
- Tourist free of coronavirus dies of heart failure; panic in Bhilwara
- Odisha: AIIMS doctors accuse senior of hiding son’s COVID-19 status
- Case in a Mumbai slum: Officials hit tracking hurdle
- Horoscope Today, March 21, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Janata curfew should be extended for two weeks: Dr Arvind Kumar
- Coronavirus: Stranded in Iran, Indian fishermen await rescue
- Punjab to put notices on doors of those quarantined; addresses, names online
- Give mid-day meals or food security allowance, Centre tells states
- Kerala reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases, state’s total now 40
- Delhi: As fear spreads, educational institutions extend shutdown beyond March
Celebrity social media photos: Atlee, Alia, Priyanka, Anushka and othersPublished: March 22, 2020 2:17:54 pm
Best of Express
- Bihar reports its first death; overall toll six, cases rise to 341
- 17 security personnel missing after encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows to watch on March 22
- EntertainmentCelebrities lend support to Janata Curfew: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani and others ask fans to act responsibly
- TrendingNetizens troll Sonu Nigam for saying coronavirus can last for only 12 hours
- TrendingPeople are documenting what's it like to work from home on TikTok
- SportsSAI centres could be used as quarantine sites in battle against virus
- SportsBaroda women's team coach Atul Bedade suspended
- OpinionIn the six years that Modi has been PM he has never faced a test more serious than this
- An Expert Explains: Why airports make you ill and what to do about it
- LifestyleHow Marie Kondo declutters during a pandemic
- TechnologyHow the delivery ecosystem is coping up with coronavirus challenge