Soha Ali Khan lent her support to Janata Curfew. The actor shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, "Please do stay at home not just today but until the situation is under control. I am thankful to be self quarantined with some of the people I love the most in the world but it’s still tough in every which way and takes a strain on all of us financially, emotionally, physically etc. Be patient be kind and be responsible. Let’s appreciate the brave hearts who are fighting the virus at the frontlines and risking exposure by providing essential services and let’s do our bit by staying home and helping to contain the spread" (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)