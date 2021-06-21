Latest news
- Autonomous institute objected but Centre pushed it to help Ramdev get school board
- Maharashtra gears up for third wave, set to launch dashboard on oxygen, beds
- Epidemic is crawling or in retreat: Active cases falling in 90% districts across India
- Explained: What are the requirements for Indian passengers flying to Dubai?
- ExplainSpeaking: Alternatives to RBI printing money for a fresh Covid relief package
- Jagdeep Dhankhar: If CM has made a suggestion, and I disagree, 100% I have gone with her point of view
Asim Riaz, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJune 21, 2021 7:45:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Twitter India restricts 50 tweets in connection with alleged assault of Muslim man in Loni
- Covid Live: Record 69 lakh vaccine doses administered on day one of revised guidelines
- EntertainmentThalapathy 65 first look: Vijay plays a shotgun-wielding 'Beast'
- EntertainmentInternational Yoga Day 2021: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra reveal favourite yoga poses
- Trending'Sofasana': Shashi Tharoor charms netizens with his favourite yoga pose
- TrendingJeff Bezos is going to space and 59,000 people have signed a petition to stop him from returning
- SportsIndia vs New Zealand: WTC Final Day 4 Live
- Armyman’s son remembers Milkha: ‘Felt like I lost my father once again’
- OpinionChina has become a maritime power. It’s time India caught up
- Alternatives to RBI printing money for a fresh relief package
- LifestyleSameera Reddy shares fitness update: 'Even more determined to get to my goal'
- TechnologyLenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold review: A fresh take on laptops, but at a cost