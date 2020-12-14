Top news
- Cong pulls ahead of BJP in Rajasthan urban body polls
- Amid new farm laws, pandemic, Madhya Pradesh mandis take a hit
- Delhi: Woman, kids held hostage at Sainik Farms, Rs 10 L looted
- Supreme Court may hear plea to remove farmers from Delhi’s borders on Dec 16
- BJP looks to grow Kerala base with Christian outreach drive
- Farmers' protests: Govt alleges hand of ‘tukde tukde’ gang, keeps talks door open
- Malnutrition in kids worsens in key states 2015-19
- Conspiracy to destabilise country in garb of farmers’ protests: Adityanath
- UP: Officials say woman kept in protection home did not suffer miscarriage
- Bengal: BJP worker found dead, party blames TMC for 2nd ‘killing’ in 24 hrs
18 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: December 14, 2020 4:30:48 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesKarnataka iPhone plant violence: 160 held; firm pegs loss at Rs 438 crore
- CitiesIIT-Madras campus shut after over 100 students, staffers test Covid positive
- EntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh has the best response to those who ridiculed 'pizza langar' at farmers' protest
- EntertainmentVikas Gupta ousted from Bigg Boss 14
- TrendingIt’s raining memes and jokes after Mumbai receives unexpected shower in December
- TrendingNASA posts image of supermassive black holes merging
- SportsTeam India’s big unknown: 13 in COVID bubble for six months
- SportsWhere there's Will, there's a way
- OpinionTo pit people’s protest against infrastructure is to diminish urban life and democracy
- How Indian companies adhere to diversity requirements
- LifestylePrince Charles, Camilla kinder in real life than what has been shown in The Crown, staff reveal
- TechnologyPhilips HTL8162 review: Soundbar on a budget but lacks a bit of 'punch'