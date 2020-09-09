Top news
- AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness
- Sumeet Vyas: Shooting Wakaalat From Home was more complex than acting
- SOPs for reopening of schools: No sports or assembly, call senior students in slots, says Health Ministry
- Bengal: Gangraped, 2 tribal teen sisters consumed poison, says family; one dies
- Taj Mahal to reopen after 6 months, cap of 5,000 daily visitors
- First time in 45 years, shots fired along LAC as troops foil China’s bid to take a key height
- Preparing for Moscow, Delhi, Beijing work hotlines to dial down tensions
- Russia seeks India help for Sputnik Ph 3 trials, manufacture
10 celebrity photos you should not miss todaySeptember 9, 2020 4:27:12 pm
Best of Express
- Covid numbers explained: Delhi could soon overtake Pune as top city
- CitiesLIVE: Your ego will be destroyed just as you broke my house, Kangana tells Uddhav
- EntertainmentHostages Season 2 review: A wasted effort
- EntertainmentFive key takeaways from AR Rahman's candid conversation with will.i.am
- TrendingReporter gets drenched by sprinklers on live TV, her reaction leaves netizens amused
- TrendingHow netizens reacted to Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending after 20 seasons
- SportsThere was a feeling that I have forgotten my bowling run-up: Yuzi Chahal
- SportsAt critical time, Indian-origin SA cricket boss takes strike
- OpinionA coordinated inequilibrium strategy is the most effective policy response in the pandemic
- Explained Ideas: Why farmers are feeling cheated by the govt's policies
- LifestyleAre you going through a breakup? Here are some ways in which you can reclaim your life
- TechnologyAndroid 11 releases for compatible Pixel phones - here are the details