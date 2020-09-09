7 / 10

Rohit Roy took to social media to wish Raj Kundra on his birthday. Along with a photo of himself and Kundra, Roy wrote, "Since my teens, I have always adhered to one mantra... surround yourself with positive people! And this particular gentleman defines positivity !! He walked into my life some 15 odd years back and without knowing or having met each other EVER before, struck up a warm and friendly conversation which led to a beautiful and solid brotherhood which continues till this day and will continue for life inshallah ... very very few people have the selfless quality this boy has and it’s my pleasure to call him a brother... happy happy birthday dear Raj ... wish you a life full of happiness... I could go on par phir shilpu ka message pheeka pad jaata 😂😂😂 Love and warmth always ❤️@rajkundra9". (Photo: Rohit Roy/Instagram)