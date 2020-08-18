Top news
- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- 20 UP Vidhan Sabha staffers test positive: All precautions in place for session from Aug 20, says Speaker
- Baghjan blowout: First phase of final ops to cap oilfield successful
- PM Modi’s remarks on border misadventures ‘noted’: China
- Karnataka: Covid scare keeps people away, body taken for burial on bicycle
- Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020): From up among the pantheon, he brought classical music to everyone
- ED books Chinese national for ‘Rs 1,000 crore hawala racket’
- Embassy in Moscow in touch with developer of Sputnik V
- Simply Put: Who can fly abroad, and where
Celebrity social media photos: Anil Kapoor, Asim Riaz, Hina Khan and othersPublished: August 18, 2020 4:16:04 pm
Best of Express
- Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner
- SportsIPL 2020: BCCI announces Dream 11 as official title sponsor
- TrendingMichelle Obama wore a 'V-O-T-E' necklace at DNC, sending Tweeple in a frenzied search
- Trending'Worst nightmare': Man finds snake in toilet seat, video leaves netizens frightened
- SportsIPL 2020: Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights
- Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among four recommended for Khel Ratna
- OpinionJudiciary has great power, including power to punish for contempt. It must use it sparingly, softly
- Quixplained: What triggered Kerala's Idukki landslide?
- LifestyleMakeup lovers, here's how you can recreate Sonakshi Sinha's icy blue eyeliner look
- TechnologyA day with Realme’s new budget phone - Realme C12