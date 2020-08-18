2 / 11

Posting this picture of her Khuda Haafiz character, Aahana Kumra wrote that the film "gave me the opportunity to learn a new language/accent and train myself for an action sequence for the very first time in my life! I have to admit I was scared to do both because I was signed on the film a week before it went on floor but only when you're thrown into the deeper end, you swim back stronger, faster! @farukkabir9 had a vision! To make #TamenaHamid strong and fiesty despite the fact that she wore a hijab! It's been nothing short of a privilege to play her and the tremendous love I've been getting from women from all across the globe has been phenomonal. It truly shows women love a strong representation of themselves on screen." (Photo: Aahana Kumra/Instagram)