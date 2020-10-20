8 / 11

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Milind Soman wrote, "Spent a day in Vermont, 4 hrs out of New York, just to enjoy the autumn colours on a small hike on a section of the Appalachian trail. I had forgotten what the northern forests look like in this season, with the leaves turning from spectacular yellow to pink and red and purple. The weather was great, sunny, temperature about 12°c so I needed shoes. Hikers here seem more careful and respectful, there was no sign of the empty discarded plastic bottles and packets that we see closer to home. It was stunningly beautiful. Forests everywhere are ancient places, their beauty existed here just like this, before humans arrived, and will exist long after we are gone. I feel blessed to have walked here." (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)