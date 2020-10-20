Bihar polls
- BJP doesn't like strong Muslim voices: Congress candidate Maskoor Usmani
- A plus for BJP in the maths: JDU faces RJD on most seats
- ‘Image of Bihar is of a worker, in rags... But we’ve done well’
- Bihar elections: Kishanganj — Who is talking about the floods?
- Bihar elections: NDA will return to power with two-thirds majority, says Amit Shah
- Ahead of Bihar elections, govt increases poll expenditure limit by 10%
- Bihar outside Bihar: From Punjab city with largest migrant numbers, many head home to vote
- Luv contesting as 'Bihar putra'; I'm not saying goodbye to politics: Shatrughan Sinha
- As JD(U)-BJP work on better integration, Chirag, Tejashwi go soft on each other
- #Politics: Chirag slams BJP leaders for calling LJP ‘vote katua’
- Bihar elections 2020: Know your candidate
- Patna confidential: Bihar CM candidates and their tall promises
- Explained: What is Luv-Kush?
- Akhtar-ul Iman: Nursing AIMIM hopes in Bihar
October 20, 2020 6:42:42 pm
