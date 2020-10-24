Bihar polls
- Nitish by his side, PM kicks off campaign citing Galwan, Art 370 and ‘naya Bihar’
- Cong high command keeps a tight rein, message: go local
- Rahul attacks PM, Tejashwi keeps focus on Nitish, Bihar
- Raut attacks BJP’s promise to provide free vaccines to people of Bihar
- On rise, women voters outnumber men
- Once Nitish bastion, women ask tough questions: govt distanced from poor
- 108 tribal villages to boycott Bihar polls over ‘police crackdown’
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav: The Yadav face on Nitish side
- 'Chup chaap bungla chhaap': Veteran BJP hand’s new LJP pitch
- Higher education in Bihar: Young voters, but under most heads, a poor report card
- The picture of a university: AMU Kishanganj centre flounders
12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayOctober 24, 2020 5:04:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessIncome tax return filing deadline for FY20 extended till December 31
- LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
- EntertainmentNeha Kakkar marries Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony
- TrendingKolkata: NGO conducts food drive to ensure 'no one sleeps hungry' during Durga Puja
- TrendingWoman orders McDonald's burger, gets ketchup packets instead. Here's why
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
- SportsBluetooth tracker for terror attacks finds new use — at the IPL
- OpinionLockdowns don’t work. It is a mystery as to why the world entered one
- The factors that cause Delhi's air quality to dip this time of the year
- LifestyleFasting for navratri? Learn how to make non-sticky sabudana khichdi with these tips
- TechnologyMi Smart Speaker review: Shut up and take my money