Abhishek Bachchan wished Sikander Kher on his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture, Bachchan wrote, "I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother." (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)