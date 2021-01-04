2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
10 photos that prove Asim Riaz is the fittest TV celebrityJanuary 4, 2021 12:10:39 pm
- No plans of entering corporate farming business: Reliance Industries
- Christchurch attacker visited Goa, Mumbai, Jaipur
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha, Radhe and 49 other big Bollywood releases of 2021
- EntertainmentBond girl and That '70s Show actor Tanya Roberts passes away
- TrendingAkshay Kumar unveils FAU-G game’s anthem on Instagram, here's how people reacted
- Trending‘Peeche dekho kid’ wishes fans on New Year but look who stole the show!
- SportsSyed Mushtaq Ali squads complain of 'food quality' at posh team hotel
- In fantasy games surge, policy plays catch-up with reality
- OpinionPost Covid development model will need more public-private partnerships, different business leadership
- The New in New Year 2021: Sports without the crowds
- LifestyleKnow the right gemstone for your zodiac sign for a perfect 2021
- TechnologyRegistration to documents: All your questions about Co-WIN app answered